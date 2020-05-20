Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 931,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.63. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.83 Million Position in Zscaler Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.86 Million Stake in Avangrid Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 700 Shares of Sun Communities Inc
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of W W Grainger Inc
