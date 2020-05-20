Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 931,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.63. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

