Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.90 on Friday. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $28,411,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

