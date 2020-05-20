Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

