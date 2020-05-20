Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MasTec by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

