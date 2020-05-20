Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ING Groep stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.