F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.0% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 108.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,935 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

