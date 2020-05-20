Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $195,000 Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,207,000 after acquiring an additional 65,508 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

