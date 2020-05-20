Fifth Third Bancorp Has $171,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

