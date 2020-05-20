Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 636 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

