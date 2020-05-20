Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 470 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Petmed Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Petmed Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Petmed Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Petmed Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,685,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,834 shares of company stock worth $1,374,610 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PETS stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.