Fifth Third Bancorp Has $199,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

BATS BBJP opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

