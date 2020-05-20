Arizona State Retirement System Sells 41,885 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,885 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

