Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,741 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 438.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

