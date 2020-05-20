Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the April 30th total of 920,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $884,479.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,742,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,273,207.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 563.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Total stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

