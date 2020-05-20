Fifth Third Bancorp Has $202,000 Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nice were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 3,627.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.