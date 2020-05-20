HC Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.