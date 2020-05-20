HC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for about 28.4% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned 12.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $755,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90.

