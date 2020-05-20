Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,718 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 219.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Antero Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Antero Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 64,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

