Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,579 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

