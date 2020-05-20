Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.50. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

