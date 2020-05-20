Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,453,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,071,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,951,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,558,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 406,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

