Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,280,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,430,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,292,000 after purchasing an additional 608,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.