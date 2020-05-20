Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,299 Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.76. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.52%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

