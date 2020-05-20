Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Archrock by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $44,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Archrock by 12,751.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 42,915 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,773.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,860.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 25,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,117.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 206,236 shares of company stock valued at $864,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $831.92 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Archrock Inc has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.