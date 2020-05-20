10,677 Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $43,006,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $50,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,173,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 878.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Coty by 696.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 2,634,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

