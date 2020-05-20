Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE ACH opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

