Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 731,243 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Enel Chile SA – has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $850.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

