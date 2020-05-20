Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $21,981,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4,152.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.64.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

