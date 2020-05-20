Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,728 Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 78.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after buying an additional 332,269 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 520,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 315,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 299,171 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,715. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAC opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.83. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

