12,124 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,124 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBL opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.