Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 148.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,681,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7,565.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,150,977 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,766,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 865,518 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

ICL Group stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

