Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $75,000 in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after buying an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Embraer by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after buying an additional 569,300 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

