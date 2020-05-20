Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $706.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

