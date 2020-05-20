Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

