China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.