14,630 Shares in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $3,126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

NYSE:BEST opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

