Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,134 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amcor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Amcor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

