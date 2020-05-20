11,463 Shares in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 390,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 824,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 357,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 129,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.12. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

