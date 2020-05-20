Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $111,000 in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE FTI opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
