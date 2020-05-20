Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $111,000 in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

