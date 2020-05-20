Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $112,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

