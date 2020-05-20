Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $107,000 Investment in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $20,297,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

