Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 595,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.13. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

