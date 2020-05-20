Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,738 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $2,796,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

