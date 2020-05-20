Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Continental Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLR. Wolfe Research downgraded Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Insiders have bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.