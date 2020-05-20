Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,344 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,927,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,160 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.