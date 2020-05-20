Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Up 66.9% in May

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $1,662,981.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,677,170.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $624,036.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,346,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,894,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,620 shares of company stock worth $1,232,712 and have sold 471,248 shares worth $6,004,818. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,123,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,021,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the period. Brown University bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,303,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,354,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

