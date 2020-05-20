Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PVL opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.25.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.