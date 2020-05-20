Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Up 70.3% in May

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 302,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

