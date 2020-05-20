Short Interest in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Increases By 79.6%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,300 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 396,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 376.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Stein Mart has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

