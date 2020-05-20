Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.79

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.79 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 5509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $92,683.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,254.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $61,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,461.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,790 shares of company stock worth $10,257,964. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

